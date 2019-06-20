DC restaurants share their kitchens with refugee and asylum-seeker guest chefs

Jun 20, 2019, 12:35 PM ET
PHOTO: Maydan restaurants executive chef Gerald Addison works with chef Nejat Ahmadollah from Afghanistan, June 19, 2019, in Washington, D.C.PlayJanet Weinstein/ABC News
WATCH DC restaurant showcases immigrant chefs for World Refugee Week

At the trendy Washington, D.C. restaurant Maydan, executive chef Gerald Addison tends to kebabs sizzling over a huge fire pit, as Nejat Ahmadollah, a guest chef and an Afghan refugee, fans the flames. Both men look right at home.

Over the course of six nights, and ending on Saturday night, Maydan and four other restaurants in the nation’s capital are participating in "Tables without Borders" -- a dinner series where local establishments host refugees and asylum seekers as guest chefs. The project, which coincides with World Refugee Week, is designed to foster a cultural exchange and to bring newcomers into the industry.

(MORE: 2017 marks historic drop in refugee resettlement)
PHOTO: Chef Nejat Ahmadollah from Afghanistan works at Maydan restaurant in Washington, D.C., June 19, 2019. Janet Weinstein/ABC News
Chef Nejat Ahmadollah from Afghanistan works at Maydan restaurant in Washington, D.C., June 19, 2019.

“The name ‘Maydan’ means ‘central square’,” Addison told ABC News. “And, I think, having this giant [fire pit] in the middle to gather around is very on point with what we’re trying to convey.”

(MORE: Trump administration terminates program to reunite Central American families)

Ahmadollah, who has been cooking for more than 20 years, plans a special meal from his home country to offer on Maydan's menu.

“I want to present the real, authentic Afghan food,” Ahmadollah told ABC News.

PHOTO: Six restaurants in Washington, D.C. participate in a week-long program hosted by the non-profit Tables without Borders by inviting refugee and asylum-seeker guest chefs into their kitchens. Janet Weinstein/ABC News
Six restaurants in Washington, D.C. participate in a week-long program hosted by the non-profit Tables without Borders by inviting refugee and asylum-seeker guest chefs into their kitchens.
(MORE: Trump administration implements new restrictions on refugee program as ban comes to an end )

The other participating restaurants are A Rake's Progress, Espita Mezcaleria, Little Sesame and Himitsu.

According to the Tables without Borders website, restaurants involved in the week-long event will donate part of their proceeds to the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society, the Jewish refugee resettlement non-profit.