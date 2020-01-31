Puppy Bowl 2020 will feature 5 specials needs dogs Meet the stars of the show!

Before the 49ers face off against the Chiefs, a pack of adorable pups will face one another on a different gridiron for the annual Puppy Bowl.

This year's Puppy Bowl XVI, Animal Planet's Dog Bowl event that takes place every Super Bowl Sunday and features dogs living in rescues and shelters, will also include five special needs dogs.

Puppies play on the field for Puppy Bowl XVI. Animal Planet

"These fuzzballs won’t let anything deter them from playing hard and finding a loving family," Animal Planet said in a press release. "As always, viewers are ready for a cuteness overload."

Take a look at all five furry competitors below.

The Roster

Rooster An American Staffordshire terrier /bulldog mix with a cleft palate.

Rooster poses during Puppy Bowl XVI. Keith Barraclough/Animal Planet

Ferris A three-legged Labrador retriever mix.

Portraits of puppies during Puppy Bowl XVI. Keith Barraclough/Animal Planet

Kismet A hearing impaired Great Dane.

Kismet poses during Puppy Bowl XVI. Keith Barraclough/Animal Planet

Paprika A hearing-impaired Chihuahua mix.

Paprika poses ahead of Puppy Bowl XVI. Keith Barraclough/Animal Planet

Filbert A blind and hearing-impaired Shetland sheepdog mix

Filbert poses during Puppy Bowl XVI. Keith Barraclough/Animal Planet

This is the third year that the Puppy Bowl presents the Dog Bowl with over 60 adoptable dogs ranging between the ages of 3 to 14 years old.

Animal Planet will feature over 150 adoptable puppies and dogs combined from both game days.

A representative from the American Humane Association will be on set during play to ensure the safety of all animals and a veterinarian will be there to examine each animal before they take the field.

The Puppy Bowl airs on Sun. Feb 2 at 3 p.m. ET on Animal Planet.