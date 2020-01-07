Puerto Rico earthquake: Magnitude 6.6 quake hits island day after 5.5 quake The U.S. territory has been hit by a series of earthquakes in recent days.

A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck Puerto Rico in the early hours of Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake hit close to the town of Tallaboa on the island's south coast, at a depth of 10 kilometers, USGS said.

There have been no reports about whether the quake has caused damage.

There is currently no tsunami warning in effect, according to the National Tsunami Warning Center.

The quake comes one day after a 5.8 quake hit the U.S. territory's southern region, which has seen a string of quakes in recent days.

