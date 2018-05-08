Interested in Midterm Elections? Add Midterm Elections as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Midterm Elections news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Voters head to the polls today in Ohio to decide both Republican and Democratic nominees to be the state's next governor, which Republican will take on incumbent Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown, as well as candidates for the state's 16 U.S. House seats.

The Democratic primary for governor pits former Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) Richard Cordray against former U.S. Congressman and two-time presidential candidate Dennis Kucinich. On the Republican side, Ohio Attorney General and former U.S. Senator Mike DeWine is facing off against the state's Lieutenant Governor, Mary Taylor.

Voters will also decide on Tuesday which candidates advance to a special election in Ohio's 12th Congressional District, triggered by the resignation of GOP Rep. Pat Tiberi in January, who stepped down to lead a local business group.

Polls in Ohio close at 7:30 p.m. EST.

