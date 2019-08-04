Presidential candidates from Texas respond to mass shootings on ABC's 'This Week'

Presidential candidate and Texan, Julián Castro, repeated his calls for gun control legislation after a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, on ABC's "This Week" Sunday.

Interested in El Paso Shooting? Add El Paso Shooting as an interest to stay up to date on the latest El Paso Shooting news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

The former housing and urban development secretary also said, "It’s so unfortunate that not only our president, but his administration can’t rise up to the challenge of leadership in these times,” in response to acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney's statement on the mass shooting in an earlier interview on "This Week" Sunday.

Fellow 2020 presidential candidate and the former congressman who represented El Paso, Beto O'Rourke, called the shooting "heartbreaking" in a separate interview with ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl on on "This Week."

He talked about some of the victims he met, including a woman who was shot in the chest and her mother who was also shot.

Twenty people were killed and 26 people were injured in a mass shooting Saturday at an El Paso, Texas, Walmart, officials said.

Another mass shooting occurred in Dayton, Ohio, just over 12 hours later. Police have said that nine people are dead and more than a dozen are wounded.

Authorities in El Paso identified the suspect as Patrick Crusius, 21, of Allen, Texas. An assault style riffle, similar to an AK-47, was found at the scene of that mass shooting, officials said.

El Paso police chief Greg Allen said authorities are examining a "manifesto," they believe was written by the shooter and shows a possible "nexus" to a hate crime.

Cielo Vista Mall, where the Walmart is located, is one of El Paso's most popular malls, especially among Mexican tourists who come to the U.S. to shop. At least three Mexican nationals were killed in the attack, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said.

Castro first responded to the shooting on Twitter by calling it "devastating." He went on to call for gun control legislation, like universal background checks, red flag laws, assault weapons ban, on CNN Saturday.

He also called for Texas Governor Greg Abbott to go against the NRA and support gun control legislation.

“Until that, everything else just talk, everything else is just politicking basically," Castro added. "To go on Twitter and seem like you really care when you have the power along with the state legislature to make sure that incidents like this do not happen again. It is just empty talk.”

O'Rourke, who previously represented El Paso in Congress, responded emotionally to the shooting at a AFSCME Forum in Las Vegas on Saturday.

"We have to find some reason for optimism and hope or else we consign ourselves to a future where nearly 40,000 people are year will lose their lives to gun violence and I cannot accept that," he said, according to the Associated Press. O'Rourke returned to El Paso Saturday and visited the University Medical Center. He canceled a planned visit to California's San Quentin State Prison on Monday.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.