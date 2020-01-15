2020 Democrats, DNC outraised Trump and RNC by $100 million in 2019 The Democratic presidential field and DNC together raised $580 million in 2019.

The Democratic presidential field and the Democratic National Committee together raked in a total of about $580 million in 2019, surpassing President Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee's combined total of about $463 million by more than $100 million, according to a DNC spokesperson.

The eye-popping fundraising total from the Democratic Party comes out just before six leading Democratic presidential candidates were set to take the stage for another debate in Des Moines, Iowa.

The spokesperson did not mention the DNC's cash on hand entering into the election year. Meanwhile, the Trump campaign and the RNC jointly closed out the year with nearly $200 million on hand for the start of 2020, the Republican Party announced earlier this month.

The DNC will report bringing in $28 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, closing out the entire year with over $95 million. The total includes money raised through the Democratic Grassroots Victory Fund, a joint fundraising committee between the national and state parties launched in 2018, according to the DNC spokesperson.

Democratic presidential candidates participate during a Democratic presidential primary debate in Los Angeles, Dec. 19, 2019. Chris Carlson/AP, FILE

The yearly total also outpaces the party's 2015 total -- when Democrats controlled the White House -- by $30 million.

In December, the DNC raised $9.5 million, which also includes money raised through the joint fundraising committee. For the committee, December represents its most successful online fundraising month of the year, according to the spokesperson. The DNC also had its best off-year online fundraising year in a decade.

Several of the Democratic contenders announced an impressive sum in the last quarter of 2019, led by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who brought in a massive $34.5 million haul in the quarter.

The DNC and the Democratic field's strong year-total could provide a fresh breath of hope for the party apparatus as it enters the election year, after months of struggles with millions of dollars of debts, as well as falling behind its Republican counterpart in fundraising due to GOP's fundraising advantage with the president.