2020 Florida primary election results In Florida, there are 219 Democratic and 122 GOP delegates up for grabs.

Florida voters head to the polls on Tuesday, March 17, to cast ballots in the primaries, where a large number of delegates are at stake.

In the Sunshine State -- a key battleground state -- Democrats have 219 delegates and Republicans have 122 delegates up for grabs.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. EDT.

State Significance

In the 2016 Democratic primary, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton won the state with 64.4% of the vote, defeating Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who brought home only 33.3%.

Clinton also won all of the counties with major cities, including Jacksonville, Tampa, Orlando and Miami.

On the Republican side, then-candidate President Donald Trump won the state with 45.7% of the vote, defeating second-place finisher Florida Sen. Marco Rubio by almost 20 points. Trump won every county in Florida except Miami-Dade, which was won by Rubio.