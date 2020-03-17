Your Voice Your Vote 2020

2020 Florida primary election results

In Florida, there are 219 Democratic and 122 GOP delegates up for grabs.

By
ABC News
March 17, 2020, 8:24 AM
2 min read

Florida voters head to the polls on Tuesday, March 17, to cast ballots in the primaries, where a large number of delegates are at stake.

In the Sunshine State -- a key battleground state -- Democrats have 219 delegates and Republicans have 122 delegates up for grabs.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. EDT.

State Significance

In the 2016 Democratic primary, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton won the state with 64.4% of the vote, defeating Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who brought home only 33.3%.

Clinton also won all of the counties with major cities, including Jacksonville, Tampa, Orlando and Miami.

On the Republican side, then-candidate President Donald Trump won the state with 45.7% of the vote, defeating second-place finisher Florida Sen. Marco Rubio by almost 20 points. Trump won every county in Florida except Miami-Dade, which was won by Rubio.