2020 Idaho primary election results There are 20 Democratic and 32 Republican pledged delegates up for grabs.

Idaho voters head to the polls on Tuesday, where 20 Democratic and 32 GOP pledged delegates are up for grabs.

Polls open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. (MDT).

State Significance

In the last 11 elections, Idaho has backed the eventual general election winner six times: Ronald Reagan in 1980 and 1984, George H.W. Bush in 1988, George W. Bush in 2000 and 2004 and Donald Trump in 2016.

On the Democratic side, Vermont Sen. Sanders won Idaho with 78% of the vote in the last election cycle. He won all but one county in the state during the 2016 caucuses.

Democrats will hold primaries this year, which are run by the state, after moving away from caucuses.

The state has seen few visits from major Democratic candidates. The Gem State is known for its conservative roots and Democratic presidential candidates haven't won the state since the 1960s.