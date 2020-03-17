2020 Illinois primary election results Illinois has 155 Democratic and 67 Republican delegates at stake.

Illinois voters head to the polls on Tuesday, March 17, to cast ballots in the primaries, where Democrats have 155 delegates and Republicans have 67 delegates at stake.

The polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. CDT.

State Significance

In the 2016 primary, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton won the Land of Lincoln with 50.5% over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' 48.7%.

While Sanders won a majority of the counties in the state in 2016, Clinton won Cook County -- home to Chicago and a significant portion of the state's population.

On the Republican side, then-candidate President Donald Trump won the state with 38.8%, narrowly defeating second place-challenger Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, who had 30.3%. Trump won a majority of the counties in the state, including Cook County.