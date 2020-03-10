2020 North Dakota caucuses results In North Dakota, there are 14 Democratic and 29 GOP delegates at stake.

An undated stock photo depicts people casting votes in an election. STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images

North Dakota will hold its caucuses for the 2020 presidential election cycle on Tuesday.

In the "Peace Garden State", there are 14 Democratic and 29 GOP pledged delegates up for grabs.

The caucuses will take place between 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. local time.

State significance

North Dakota’s Democratic caucuses have now been dubbed "firehouse caucuses," essentially a party-run primary held in a public place, such as a firehouse.

This is the first time that North Dakota Democrats will implement the firehouse caucuses which will be held at 14 locations across the state.

In the 2016 Democratic primary, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders won overwhelmingly over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, 64.21% to 25.63%.

North Dakota is a historically conservative state and in the 2016 general election President Donald Trump received 62.96% of the vote to Clinton's 27.23%.