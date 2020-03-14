2020 Northern Mariana Islands caucuses results Democrats have 6 delegates and Republicans have 9 delegates up for grabs.

The Northern Mariana Islands will hold its Democratic caucuses on Saturday, March 14, where six delegates are at stake.

Precinct doors will open at 5 p.m. and the caucuses begin at 6 p.m. local time.

The Republican convention will place the next day, on March 15, where nine delegates are up for grabs.

Territory significance

In 2016, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton won the Democratic caucus with 54% percent, defeating Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' 34.4%.

On the Republican side, then-candidate President Donald Trump won the territory with 72.8%, defeating second-place challenger Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, who had 24%.