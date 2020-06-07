2020 Puerto Rico primary election results In Puerto Rico, there are 51 Democratic delegates up for grabs.

Puerto Rico will hold its Democratic primary on Sunday, March 29 -- where 51 delegates are up for grabs.

The Republican primary will be held later in the summer.

Polls open at 8:00 a.m. and close at 3:00 p.m. local time.

Territory significance

In the 2016 primary, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton won the U.S. territory with 61% percent of the vote, defeating Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' 38.6%.

Clinton also picked up nearly twice as many delegates as Sanders.

For the Republicans, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio won the territory with 73.8% of the vote, defeating then-candidate President Donald Trump, who had 13.6%.