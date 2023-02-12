"Why as far back as the Trump administration did no one know about this?"

The downing of a third "unidentified" high-altitude object -- this one over Canada, on Saturday -- only increases the urgency for Congress to get to the bottom of what appears to be a previously unknown surveillance program by the Chinese, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday.

Schumer told ABC "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos that it is "wild" such a balloon program, which government officials now say existed during the Trump administration, was unknown to Congress and the intelligence and military communities until a few months ago.

Now, Schumer said, it's essential for lawmakers to learn more.

He pointed to efforts by Montana Democratic Sen. Jon Tester.

"That's something I support, Congress should look at that. That's the question we have to answer," Schumer said. "I think our military, our intelligence is doing a great job, present and future, I feel a lot of confidence in what they are doing. But why as far back as the Trump administration did no one know about this?"

Schumer said he was briefed by the White House's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, on the most recent object shot down over Canada on Saturday. According to Schumer, intelligence officials believe that object as well as the unknown object shot down over Alaska on Friday and the craft downed over South Carolina waters last week were all balloons.

All members of Congress were briefed Thursday on the suspected Chinese spy balloon that was shot down off the South Carolina coast on Feb. 4 after it crossed over much of the continental U.S. The briefing prompted outrage from some Republicans who criticized the administration for failing to act sooner.

But Schumer defended the administration's decision.

"We got an enormous intelligence information from surveilling the balloon as it went over the United States," Schumer said on "This Week."

By shooting the vessel down over water, Schumer said the U.S. was able to piece together more information about its capabilities. He called it "humiliating" for China and a "huge coup for the United States."

"I think the Chinese were caught lying, and I think it's a real step back for them," Schumer said.

He pointed to ongoing efforts in Congress to regulate the U.S. relationship with China in other ways as well.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.