US shoots down 'high-altitude object' over Alaska, White House says

The shootdown happened at 1:45 p.m ET, the Pentagon said.

The White House said Friday that a 'high-altitude object' has been shot down over Alaska.

President Joe Biden ordered the shootdown, spokesman John Kirby said, adding that the origin of the object wasn't determined.

Responding to reporters' shouted questions about the shootdown Friday afternoon outside the White House, Biden called the operation a "success."

Kirby said the object was about the size of a small car and was at flying about 40,000 feet.

He said because it posed a reasonable threat to the safety of civilian flight, that out of an abundance of caution and at the recommendation of the Pentagon, Biden ordered the military to down the object.

ABC News Chief Global Affairs Correspondent Martha Raddatz reported that object is cylindrical and silver/gray colored.

"It came in, inside our territorial waters, those waters right now are frozen, but inside territorial airspace and over territorial waters. Fighter aircraft assigned to U.S. Northern Command took down the object within the last hour," Kirby said.

National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby speaks during the daily briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House, Feb. 10, 2023. Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

"We don't know who owns this object," he said. The object came to U.S. attention Thursday evening, Kirby said.

It did not appear to have maneuverability capability, he said."It was virtually at the whim of the wind."

Fighter aircraft checked if it was manned and determined and he said it wasn't. "We were able to get some fighter aircraft up and around it before the order to shoot it down. And the pilots' assessment was that this was not manned."

"It was difficult for the pilots to glean a whole lot of information," he said, adding, "There was a limit to how much they could divine."

President Joe Biden gives remarks before the start of a meeting with governors visiting from states around the country in the East Room of the White House, Feb. 10, 2023. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Kirby told ABC's Karen Travers Biden was briefed last night. "He was as soon -- as soon as the Pentagon had enough information."

Fighter aircraft first saw it late last night, it was a small object, and they were flying at high speed, he said. They did another flight "early this morning" to try to learn more. The flight early this morning "ended in a shootdown," Kirby said.

Biden gave order to shoot it down Friday morning. Hew said the "predominant" reason Biden ordered it shot down was the "safety" of flights traveling at that altitude. And the fact that it was at the mercy of prevailing winds made its flight path less predictable. "And the president just wasn't able to take that risk."

“We do expect to be able to recover the debris since it fell not only within our territorial space, but on what we what we believe is frozen water, " Kirby said. "So. a recovery effort will be made, and we're hopeful that it will be successful and then we can learn a little bit more about it.”

At the Pentagon, Brig Gen. Patrick Ryder said the object was detected by ground radar. He said it was shot down at 1:45 p.m. ET.

Recovery resources are moving to the site, according to Ryder, including an HC-130, which is the search-and-rescue version of the C-130 plane, HH-60 and CH-47 aircraft.

Biden has come under fire from Republicans -- and some Democrats -- for not acting sooner to shoot down a Chinese surveillance balloon flying at 60,00 feet that first entered U.S. airspace over Alaska. It eventually flew over the lower 48 states before being taken out Saturday off the South Carolina coast.

Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan said statement he was briefed by Pentagon officials Friday morning.

"As I’ve been doing for the past week, including in a classified briefing with senior Pentagon officials yesterday, I strongly encouraged the NORTHCOM Commander this morning to shoot down this latest unidentified intrusion into Alaska air space. I commend them for doing so today," Sullivan said.

Sullivan said the actions taken help to "re-establish deterrence" toward China.

ABC News' Matt Seyler and Allison Pecorin contributed to this report.This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.