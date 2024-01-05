3 years later, Jan. 6 by the numbers: More than 1,200 charged, more than 460 imprisoned for role in Capitol attack

Prosecutors have secured more than 718 guilty pleas in Jan. 6 cases.

In the three years since the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol, federal prosecutors have charged more than 1,265 defendants across nearly all 50 states and D.C. and secured sentences of incarceration for more than 460 people, according to newly released numbers from the U.S. Attorney's Office in D.C.

In remarks Friday, Attorney General Merrick Garland described the Justice Department's sprawling probe of the Capitol attack as "one of the largest and most complex and resource-intensive investigations in our history."

Of the more than 1,265 individuals charged since Jan. 6, 2021, department prosecutors have secured more than 718 guilty pleas -- including 213 who pleaded to felonies that include assaults on federal officers, obstructing law enforcement and seditious conspiracy.

Demonstrators swarm the U.S. Capitol building during a protest in Washington, D.C., Jan. 6, 2021. Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Also, 171 others have been found guilty at trial or otherwise convicted, the D.C. U.S. Attorney Office said.

While 467 individuals have been sentenced to periods of incarceration, hundreds of others have been sentenced for lesser offenses to periods of home detention or probation.

President Donald Trumps supporters gather outside the Capitol building in Washington D.C., Jan. 6, 2021. Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images, FILE

The harshest sentence yet handed down as part of DOJ's investigation was for Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio, who was sentenced to 22 years in prison last September after being found guilty on charges of seditious conspiracy and other felonies. The founder of the anti-government extremist group the Oath Keepers, Stewart Rhodes, was sentenced to 18 years in prison in May of last year for his role in leading the militia group in the Jan. 6 attacks.

The Jan. 6 attack caused millions of dollars in damages to the Capitol building and its grounds. The latest report from October 2022 estimated the losses at more than $2.8 million.

"That amount reflects, among other things, damage to the Capitol building and grounds and certain costs borne by the U.S. Capitol Police," the US Attorney's Office in D.C. said.

A supporter of President Donald Trump carries a Confederate flag as he protestS in the US Capitol Rotunda on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

The investigations into Jan. 6 are far from over as officials still continue to track down more than 80 rioters suspected of assaults on law enforcement during the riot. The FBI has posted videos seeking tips from the public on the identities of various suspects, and each week a steady drumbeat of individuals are charged with other offenses including civil disorder and illegal entry into the Capitol.

U.S. Attorney for D.C. Matt Graves warned in a news conference this week, however, that time could be running out for charging many of the suspects involved in the attack. Statutes of limitations for many of the charges deployed by prosecutors will expire on Jan. 5, 2026 – on the eve of the riot's five-year anniversary.