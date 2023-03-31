9 service members killed in Black Hawk helicopter crashes identified

The nine service members killed in two helicopter crashes earlier this week have been identified by the U.S. Army.
The two Black Hawk helicopters were on a "routine training mission" when they crashed Wednesday night near Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Five service members were aboard one of the helicopters, and four were on the other, when the crash happened.
The ages of the service members killed ranged from 23 to 36.
"This is a time of great sadness for the 101st Airborne Division. The loss of these Soldiers will reverberate through our formations for years to come," said Maj. Gen. JP McGee, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division and Fort Campbell.
"Now is the time for grieving and healing. The whole division and this community stand behind the families and friends of our fallen Soldiers," McGee said.
An investigation of the crash is being conducted by an Army aviation safety team from Fort Rucker, Alabama.
The White House and Defense Department offered their condolences after the crash.
"We're gonna wrap our arms around these families and we're gonna be there with them," Kentucky Gov. Andy. Beshear said Thursday at a news conference.
An eyewitness told ABC News how he rushed to the site with a friend when they heard a "loud boom" after spotting the helicopters overhead.
"My heart was just pounding," Trigg County resident James Hughes said, telling ABC he saw two fires on the ground and parts of the helicopter but "there wasn't anything anybody could do."
Hughes described his neighborhood as close-knit and supportive of soldiers based at nearby Fort Campbell.
"Our prayers go out to them," he added.
The names, ranks and hometowns of the service members killed are listed below.
Warrant Officer 1 Jeffery Barnes, 33, of Milton, Florida
Cpl. Emilie Marie Eve Bolanos, 23, of Austin, Texas
Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary Esparza, 36, of Jackson, Missouri
Sgt. Isaacjohn Gayo, 27, of Los Angeles, California
Staff Sgt. Joshua C. Gore, 25, of Morehead City, North Carolina
Warrant Officer Aaron Healy, 32, of Cape Coral, Florida
Staff Sgt. Taylor Mitchell, 30, of Mountain Brook, Alabama
Chief Warrant Officer 2 Rusten Smith, 32, of Rolla, Missouri
Sgt. David Solinas Jr, 23, of Oradell, New Jersey
-ABC News' Jaclyn Lee and Briana Stewart contributed to this report.