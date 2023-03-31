9 service members killed in Black Hawk helicopter crashes identified

The ages of the service members killed ranged from 23 to 36.

The nine service members killed in two helicopter crashes earlier this week have been identified by the U.S. Army.

The two Black Hawk helicopters were on a "routine training mission" when they crashed Wednesday night near Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Five service members were aboard one of the helicopters, and four were on the other, when the crash happened.

U.S. Army soldiers Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary Esparza, Warrant Officer 1 Jeffery Barnes, Cpl. Emilie Marie Eve Bolanos,Warrant Officer 1 Aaron Healy, Staff Sgt. Joshua C. Gore, Sgt. David Solinas Jr., Chief Warrant Officer 2 Rusten Smith, Staff Sgt. Taylor Mitchell and Sgt. Isaac John Gayo killed when two Black Hawk medical evacuation helicopters crashed during a training exercise in Kentucky. U.S. Army

"This is a time of great sadness for the 101st Airborne Division. The loss of these Soldiers will reverberate through our formations for years to come," said Maj. Gen. JP McGee, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division and Fort Campbell.

"Now is the time for grieving and healing. The whole division and this community stand behind the families and friends of our fallen Soldiers," McGee said.

An investigation of the crash is being conducted by an Army aviation safety team from Fort Rucker, Alabama.

The White House and Defense Department offered their condolences after the crash.

"We're gonna wrap our arms around these families and we're gonna be there with them," Kentucky Gov. Andy. Beshear said Thursday at a news conference.

An eyewitness told ABC News how he rushed to the site with a friend when they heard a "loud boom" after spotting the helicopters overhead.

"My heart was just pounding," Trigg County resident James Hughes said, telling ABC he saw two fires on the ground and parts of the helicopter but "there wasn't anything anybody could do."

Hughes described his neighborhood as close-knit and supportive of soldiers based at nearby Fort Campbell.

"Our prayers go out to them," he added.

The names, ranks and hometowns of the service members killed are listed below.

Warrant Officer 1 Jeffery Barnes, 33, of Milton, Florida

Cpl. Emilie Marie Eve Bolanos, 23, of Austin, Texas

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary Esparza, 36, of Jackson, Missouri

Sgt. Isaacjohn Gayo, 27, of Los Angeles, California

Staff Sgt. Joshua C. Gore, 25, of Morehead City, North Carolina

Warrant Officer Aaron Healy, 32, of Cape Coral, Florida

Staff Sgt. Taylor Mitchell, 30, of Mountain Brook, Alabama

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Rusten Smith, 32, of Rolla, Missouri

Sgt. David Solinas Jr, 23, of Oradell, New Jersey

-ABC News' Jaclyn Lee and Briana Stewart contributed to this report.