Meghan McCain gets surprise birthday gift from Andy Cohen on 'The View'

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain started the show off Tuesday by taking a moment of gratitude for her family, friends and health.

The birthday girl began by thanking everyone for the birthday wishes, saying she is "so happy to be healthy and alive." Her father, the late Sen. John McCain, died in August after a long battle with glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer.

"I'm feeling very charitable today. If any of you are feeling charitable, there is a John McCain foundation for the glioblastoma research. Go donate to brain cancer research so no one has to go through brain cancer like my family did," she said.

McCain returned to the all-female talk show table on Oct. 8 after a brief hiatus following her father's death.

"I'm just really happy to be healthy and alive," she said. "There's so many of my friends in the audience and at the show, I love you and I'm such a cheese ball today. And I'm just really grateful for my health and to be on a show that people watch all the time."

Andy Cohen, one of McCain's close friends and favorite TV personalities, arrived at the show with a birthday gift in hand -- a colorful, sequin Jovani jumpsuit worn by McCain's favorite “Real Housewife” Dorinda Medley.

ABC

McCain’s favorite “Real Housewives” star Ericka Jayne also joined in for the birthday festivities and performed her hit song “Expensive.”