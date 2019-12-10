Rudy Giuliani hoping to submit his Ukraine report to Congress, AG Barr this week Giuliani spent several days interviewing current, former Ukrainian officials.

Rudy Giuliani said he will transmit a "report" based on his recent visit to Ukraine to Attorney General William Barr and Republicans in Congress by the end of this week.

"I should probably have it ready on Wednesday or Thursday," Giuliani said Monday morning while appearing on "War Room: Impeachment," a radio show hosted by Steve Bannon and Jason Miller. "I don't exactly know when it'll be made public, but it should be ready by then. I worked on it all weekend."

Giuliani's report is likely to outline his alleged findings from his trip last week to Kyiv and Budapest, where President Donald Trump's personal attorney, spent several days interviewing current and former Ukrainian officials in an attempt to gather evidence that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the 2016 election. Giuliani, who traveled to Europe as part of a documentary series produced by far-right news network One America News Network (OAN), said his findings will undermine Democrats' impeachment probe back in Washington.

As such, Giuliani said he hoped to present his evidence to congressional Republicans before the House Judiciary Committee votes on articles of impeachment, which could happen before Congress breaks for the holiday.

"It would really bear on fact that the president was not only justified in making this call, the president was required to make this call," Giuliani said.

Vice President Mike Pence listens to President Donald Trump speak about a report released by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz on how the Justice Department and FBI launched their investigation into the 2016 campaign in the Cabinet Room on Dec. 9, 2019, in Washington. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

In an exclusive broadcast interview on Monday with ABC News, FBI Director Christopher Wray undercut the theory that the government of Ukraine meddled in the 2016 election.

"We have no information that indicates that Ukraine interfered with the 2016 presidential election," said Wray, the most senior, currently serving, government official to undercut the claim.

When asked about the claim, Wray urged Americans to be cautious about their sources of information.

"Well, look, there's all kinds of people saying all kinds of things out there. I think it's important for the American people to be thoughtful consumers of information, to think about the sources of it and to think about the support and predication for what they hear," he told ABC News. "And I think part of us being well protected against malign foreign influence is to build together an American public that's resilient, that has appropriate media literacy and that takes its information with a grain of salt."

Trump first hinted at the possibility of Giuliani's Ukraine report being sent to Congress on Saturday while speaking to reporters at the White House.

"He's going to make a report, I think to the attorney general and to Congress," Trump said. "He says he has a lot of good information. I have not spoken to him about that information."

Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's lawyer, arrives to an event for Sports and Fitness Day, at the White House in Washington, May 30, 2018. Doug Mills/The New York Times via Redux

During his radio interview on Monday, Giuliani highlighted a document he obtained alleging misconduct by former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

"I know the president is gonna probably get really hot about this," Giuliani said, hinting that he may have described to the president some of this information over the phone.

"I haven't been able to describe it to him in person, but it makes everything he did absolutely justified," he added, referring to Trump's dismissal Yovanovitch in May.

Giuliani and his associates engaged in an elaborate scheme to undermine Yovanovitch, according to a number of witnesses who testified as part of the impeachment probe in the House. Trump has echoed Giuliani's criticism of the veteran diplomat, telling "Fox & Friends" last month, she "was not an angel, this woman."

"They're doing it in order to stop me from commenting, stop me from defending him, uh, after all I am his lawyer" Giuliani stated. "Horrific, actually."

Giuliani reiterated he is conducting this work on behalf of his client and not to influence the 2020 election.

"I could care less at this point about the 2020 election," Giuliani said. "My job is to defend my client and that's why I was there now."

Giuliani's work on matters related to Ukraine and his business dealing with two Soviet-born associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, is the subject of an ongoing investigation by prosecutors in the Southern District of New York, sources have previously told ABC News.