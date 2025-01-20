'No active direct threats' to inauguration events: USSS

There are "no active direct threats" to the presidential inauguration ceremony on Monday, the lead coordinator for the United States Secret Service told ABC News.

Matt McCool, head of the Secret Service's Washington field office, told ABC News that if there were any potential threats, they would be mitigated by the agency's extensive security plan.

A view of the preparation for President-elect Donald Trump's second inauguration in Washington, as security measures have been significantly heightened around the Capitol and its surroundings, Jan. 19, 2025. Anadolu via Getty Images

"It is still safe, as before," McCool said in a brief interview Sunday morning, referring to the decision over the weekend to move the swearing-in indoors due to weather concerns.

Within an hour of the ceremonies being moved inside, they had over two dozen law enforcement partners help plan for the change, helping to "pivot" security resources, McCool said.

"That security and perimeter has been increased at the Capital One Arena," he added. "We pivoted -- and pivoted quickly."

Thousands will gather to watch the swearing-in ceremony inside the Capital One Arena, the home of the NBA's Washington Wizards and NHL's Washington Capitals. It is expected that the president will visit after he is sworn in.

By Monday, the USSS will have had three National Security Special Events in 14 days: the certification of votes on Jan. 6, the state funeral of former President Jimmy Carter and the Inauguration ceremony.

The Department of Homeland Security decides what qualifies as an NSSE and lends federal resources to it.

"We have experience, especially in the Washington field office, especially in the national capital region," McCool said. "Our partners are well-versed in this. The terminology is the same, and they know what needs to be done, so that really [helped] with the funeral and helps us with the pivot."

William McCool, special agent in charge of the Secret Service Washington Field Office, conducts a news conference on security measures for the 60th Presidential Inauguration, at the Marion S. Barry, Jr. Building on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

Officials reiterated on Sunday that weather conditions were the deciding factor in moving the inaugural ceremony and parade indoors. Washington is bracing for below-freezing temperatures on Monday.

”No other security issues whatsoever, solely due to the president's decision to move inside of the weather,” McCool said at a press conference on Sunday just outside of Washington, D.C.

Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger told reporters on Sunday, “We do anticipate that more than 200,000 ticket holders will still want opportunities to see the president or the motorcade while they’re in D.C. There will be several designated areas, including the Capital One Arena and other locations.”

Thousands of law enforcement officers from around the country were sworn in by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Sunday in anticipation of Monday's events.

McCool acknowledged that the United States is in a heightened threat environment. However, he added: "The men and women are fully committed to the mission, and we're going to ensure our president is safe."