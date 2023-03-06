The former "Boy Meets World" star first filed paperwork in January.

Former "Boy Meets World" star Ben Savage is running for Congress in California's 30th Congressional District, he announced on Monday.

"I’m running for Congress because it’s time to restore faith in government by offering reasonable, innovative and compassionate solutions to our country’s most pressing issues," Savage wrote in an Instagram post.

"And it’s time for new and passionate leaders who can help move our country forward. Leaders who want to see the government operating at maximum capacity, unhindered by political divisions and special interests," he continued.

He described himself as a "proud Californian, union member and longtime resident of District 30 who comes from a family of unwavering service to our country and community."

Savage is running for Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff's seat while Schiff is now running to succeed Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who will retire at the end of her term.

In January, Savage submitted paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to run as a Democrat in the 30th District, which encompasses West Hollywood, Burbank and parts of Pasadena.

Ben Savage is seen on June 14, 2022, in Los Angeles. Wil R/Star Max/GC Images via Getty Images

A representative for Savage told ABC News in a statement at the time, despite the filing, that "he is focused on his upcoming wedding. Ben is still making decisions and always looking for opportunities to give back and serve the community." (Earlier in January, Savage announced he is engaged to Tessa Angermeier.)

This isn't Savage's first campaign to hold office. He ran unsuccessfully to be on the West Hollywood City Council in the 2022 election, focusing on community safety, housing and homelessness, according to his website.

Savage famously played the lead role of Cory Matthews on ABC's "Boy Meets World" from 1993 to 2000 and then reprised his character in the 2014 reboot, "Girl Meets World." His most recent roles were two TV films, in 2022 and 2020.

Savage has seemingly long had an interest in politics, having studied political science at Stanford University, where he graduated in 2004. He also interned for Pennsylvania Sen. Arlen Specter, then a Republican, in 2003.

The general election will be on Nov. 5, 2024.