Adam Kinzinger thinks Donald Trump had 'criminal involvement' in Jan. 6

One of two Republicans on the House's Jan. 6 committee said Sunday he believes former President Donald Trump's actions as described during this month's public hearings "rise to a level of criminal involvement."
When asked by anchor George Stephanopoulos on ABC's "This Week" if he thinks Trump should be prosecuted, Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger said: "I certainly think the president is guilty of knowing what he did -- seditious conspiracy, being involved in these kind of different segments and pressuring the DOJ, Vice President [Mike Pence], etc.," Kinzinger said.
He continued: "Obviously, you know, we're not a criminal charges committee. So I want to be careful specifically using that language. But I think what we're presenting before the American people certainly would rise to a level of criminal involvement by a president and definitely failure of the oath."
Trump has repeatedly dismissed the Jan. 6 committee as politically motivated and one-sided.
