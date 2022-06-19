Adam Kinzinger thinks Donald Trump had 'criminal involvement' in Jan. 6

"I certainly think the president is guilty," the Illinois Republican said.

One of two Republicans on the House's Jan. 6 committee said Sunday he believes former President Donald Trump's actions as described during this month's public hearings "rise to a level of criminal involvement."

When asked by anchor George Stephanopoulos on ABC's "This Week" if he thinks Trump should be prosecuted, Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger said: "I certainly think the president is guilty of knowing what he did -- seditious conspiracy, being involved in these kind of different segments and pressuring the DOJ, Vice President [Mike Pence], etc.," Kinzinger said.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger leaves during a break in a hearing on the January 6th investigation in the Cannon House Office Building in Washington, June 13, 2022. Drew Angerer/Getty Images, FILE

He continued: "Obviously, you know, we're not a criminal charges committee. So I want to be careful specifically using that language. But I think what we're presenting before the American people certainly would rise to a level of criminal involvement by a president and definitely failure of the oath."

Trump has repeatedly dismissed the Jan. 6 committee as politically motivated and one-sided.

