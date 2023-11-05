After Israel-Hamas war, the Palestinians must have new political future, US official says

"We cannot go back to a pre-Oct. 7 environment," the Biden adviser said.

The U.S. believes the Middle East cannot return to the status quo and must agree on a new future for the Palestinians in the wake of Hamas' Oct. 7 terror attack, which led Israel to launch a war in the region, a top White House official said on Sunday.

"What I think we believe in strongly is that Gaza cannot and should not be allowed to be a platform from which horrific terrorist attacks can be conducted against Israel," deputy national security adviser Jon Finer said in an interview with ABC "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos.

"And so to the extent that they are seeking to make that no longer possible, that is both a very legitimate and, we believe, an achievable goal," Finer added.

"Beyond that, what comes on the day after, I think we've also started to speak to: We cannot go back to a pre-Oct. 7 environment in Gaza where [terrorists] can threaten Israel in that way," Finer said.

That applies both to supporting Israel in its current military operations and supporting a political future for the Palestinians living in the Gaza and West Bank territories adjoining Israel, Finer said.

"That means resuming the urgent work of giving a political horizon to the Palestinian people, which President [Joe] Biden [said] means a two-state solution," Finer told Stephanopoulos.

The attack on Israel by Hamas, designated as a terrorist organization by the U.S., killed more than 1,400, according to Israeli officials. More than 9,400 people have been killed in Gaza since the conflict began, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. Israel insists it takes steps to curb civilian casualties, though it has faced mounting criticism over the death and injury toll in Gaza.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.