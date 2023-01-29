Durbin calls on senators to push again for police reform after Tyre Nichols' death

He pointed to a previous proposal from Sens. Cory Booker and Tim Scott.

In the wake of Tyre Nichols' "horrible" death following a traffic stop in Memphis, Tennessee, Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin on Sunday called on his colleagues to restart efforts to pass federal police reform.

"It's the right starting point," Durbin told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz of proposed legislation by Democratic Sen. Cory Booker and Republican Sen. Tim Scott that was crafted after George Floyd's murder but which ultimately stalled on Capitol Hill.

"Sen. Booker, chairman of the crime subcommittee, has been working on this for years. I think he and Sen. Scott should sit down again quickly to see if we can revive that effort," Durbin said.

