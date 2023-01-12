AG Garland expected to address Biden classified documents matter

Attorney General Merrick Garland has scheduled a statement for Thursday afternoon and the expectation is that he will address the Biden classified documents matter.

The Justice Department said he would speak at 1;15 p.m. ET.

The development comes after the White House revealed Thursday morning that more classified documents had been found at President Joe Biden's Wilmington home, in addition to those discovered at his personal office in Washington, D.C.

Garland had tasked U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois John Lausch with conducting a review of incident, according to sources familiar with the matter.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at a press conference at the U.S. Department of Justice on on Oct. 24, 2022, in Washington, D.C. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images, FILE

Congressional Republicans have called on Garland to name a special counsel in the Biden case, just as did with regard to the classified documents found at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence.

Lawyers for President Biden found classified documents from 2013 to 2016 in his office at the Penn Biden Center - a think tank in Washington, in November.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.