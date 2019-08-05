Ahead of remarks, Trump proposes gun background checks perhaps tied to immigration reform

Aug 5, 2019, 7:51 AM ET
PHOTO: People hold up their phones during a prayer and candle vigil organized by the city, after a shooting at the Cielo Vista Mall Wal-Mart in El Paso, Texas, Aug. 4, 2019.PlayMark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images
Ahead of his planned remarks Monday in the wake of this past weekend's shootings, President Donald Trump has proposed "strong background checks," perhaps, he said, tied to immigration reform.

In tweets Monday morning, the president said, "We cannot let those killed in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, die in vain."

At the same time, Trump also blamed the news media for "the anger and rage that has built up over many years."

Trump has threatened to veto two background check bills passed by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has refused to consider them.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer has demanded that McConnell call the Senate back from its August recess.

It was unclear how either of the shootings were related to immigration reform. Trump's Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, speaking on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday, rejected claims from Democratic candidates and others that the president's harsh rhetoric on immigration played any role in the shootings.

President Trump is scheduled to make remarks at 10 a.m. at the White House.

Before returning to Washington from is club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Sunday evening, the president said "Hate has no place on our country."

