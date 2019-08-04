'Crazy people' who carry out shootings 'should not be able to get guns': Mulvaney

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney said Sunday that "crazy people" who carry out shootings like those in Texas and Ohio this weekend "should not be able to get guns."

"Sick people who are intent on doing things like this should not be able to buy guns legally," he told ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl, during an interview on "This Week."

Two mass shootings in Texas and in Ohio this weekend left at least 29 people dead.

"There's no benefit here to trying to make this a political issue," Mulvaney, who is also the director of the Office of Management and Budget, said. "This is a social issue."

Jacquelyn Martin/AP, FILE

Twenty people were killed and dozens more injured Saturday morning in a massacre at an El Paso, Texas, Walmart that was packed with back-to-school shoppers, and in the early morning hours, at least nine people died and 26 others were injured in a shooting in downtown Dayton, Ohio, less than 14 hours later.

"Today’s shooting in El Paso, Texas, was not only tragic, it was an act of cowardice," President Donald Trump tweeted overnight. "I know that I stand with everyone in this Country to condemn today’s hateful act. There are no reasons or excuses that will ever justify killing innocent people."

After the Ohio attack, he tweeted that "Information is rapidly being accumulated in Dayton" and noted the law enforcement response "was very rapid in both" Dayton and El Paso. "God bless the people of El Paso Texas," he added. "God bless the people of Dayton, Ohio."

God bless the people of El Paso Texas. God bless the people of Dayton, Ohio. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2019

