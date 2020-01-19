Ahead of trial, Sens. Booker, Shelby disagree whether Trump's actions impeachable The two senators will be jurors in the president's impeachment trial.

Sens. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., and Cory Booker, D-N.J., disagreed whether the president's conduct, forming the basis of the charges against him in the Senate trial, was an impeachable offense in separate interviews on ABC's "This Week."

A brief filed Saturday, written by the seven House impeachment managers, asserts that President Donald Trump’s scheme to withhold $391 million in security assistance to Ukraine in order to seek the announcement of a probe to benefit him politically was "the Framers' worst nightmare."

"I don't know that has been actually proven," Shelby said when asked by ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on Sunday if Trump's solicitation of foreign interference was proper.

When pressed by Stephanopoulos whether it was OK for the president to publicly request the Ukrainian and Chinese governments to get involved in the 2020 election, Shelby said those comments from the president were "just statements -- political."

Booker, a former 2020 presidential candidate, said the president "openly engaged with Russians and others to undermine elections, calling it "a real threat to this nation."

"This is preposterous that this would not be an impeachable offense," Booker said. Booker responded to Shelby's refusal to label Trump's conduct as improper, calling out "the fact we can't even get Republicans to answer ... directly is that behavior wrong" answering "it is absolutely wrong" on Sunday.

Trump's legal team filed its response to the House's brief on Saturday, echoing the president's oft-repeated defense that he "did nothing wrong" and arguing that the articles of impeachment were "constitutionally invalid."

Shelby and Booker were sworn in last week as jurors in Trump's historic impeachment trial, which is set to resume on Tuesday.

Booker said Sunday he would "press for what every objective juror should should press for ... relevant fact witnesses coming before the Senate."

He has previously called the idea of a trial without witnesses "insane," saying it "makes no sense" for jurors in a big trial to not hear from "firsthand witnesses that saw what happened."

Despite previously calling the impeachment trial a "political circus engineered by the Democrats," Shelby said on Sunday that he will "sit as a juror and carefully consider any evidence presented" at the Senate trial.

This will not be Shelby's first appearance at the impeachment trial of a sitting president. He served as a juror during the 1999 impeachment trial of President Bill Clinton, where the issue of witnesses was similarly contentious. There, senators ultimately agreed to hear testimony from three witnesses via video depositions after a vote of 56-44.

Shelby acknowledged on "This Week" that he did vote to consider those witnesses in the Clinton trial.

If the Senate votes to refuse witnesses in Trump's trial, it will be the first time in U.S. history an impeachment trial has not allowed witness testimony.

ABC News' Beatrice Peterson contributed to this report.