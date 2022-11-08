Alabama 2022 midterm election results

Alabama voters are heading to the polls on Tuesday to vote in races for the U.S. Senate and House, governor, state legislature and other down-ballot races offices.

Polls open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. ET.

Senate Election

House Election

Governor Election

State significance

Alabama's top statewide offices are on the ballot this year, including the seats for governor and secretary of state. Incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey, a Republican, is expected to win another term as she faces Democratic nominee Yolanda Flowers. Flowers, a career educator, is the first Black person to win a major party's gubernatorial nomination in Alabama.

Ivey has falsely said Democrats stole the 2020 presidential race. She is one of seven gubernatorial candidates nationwide who've denied the results, according to FiveThirtyEight, and is considered likely to win.

After drama in the Republican primary for Senate, Katie Britt won the GOP's nomination by beating former Rep. Mo Brooks in a runoff. Brooks, a Donald Trump loyalist, lost the former president's endorsements after lagging early in the polls and after saying it was time to get past the 2020 election.

Britt, who then received Trump's new endorsement, has sided with the ex-president on the 2020 election, saying she believes there was fraud and that she wouldn't have voted to certify the results if she were in the Senate at the time.

Alabama voters will also consider a number of constitutional amendments, including one seeking to delete racist language from the state constitution and to replace a section of the constitution related to convict labor.

Counties are colored red or blue when the percent of expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.