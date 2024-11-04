Alabama 2024 live election results

The state’s winner will receive its nine electoral votes.

Voters in Alabama will head to the polls on Nov. 5, casting their ballot in the presidential race and several down-ballot contests.

Alabama polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with mail-in voting only allowed in circumstances that permit absentee ballots.

Alabama is a consistently red state, with more than 60% of its voters casting ballots for the Republican Party’s candidate in every presidential election since 2004. A Democrat has not carried the state in a presidential election since Jimmy Carter in 1976.

Last summer, the Supreme Court decided that Alabama’s congressional maps, which only had one majority-Black district, were unconstitutional. A new second congressional district, with a near-majority Black population, was created. Republican Caroleen Dobson is facing off against Shomari Figures for that seat.

