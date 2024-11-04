Alaska 2024 live election results

The winner will earn the state's three electoral votes.

Voters in Alaska will head to the polls on Nov. 5, casting their ballot in the presidential race and the state's at-large congressional district.

The winner will earn the state's three electoral votes. All general elections in Alaska are conducted by Ranked Choice Voting. RCV allows voters to rank candidates in order of preference.

Alaska polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time. Universal mail-in voting started 15 days before Election Day.

State significance

Alaska is a consistently Republican state, having voted for the party's candidate in every single election the state has participated in since it became a state in 1960, except for Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964.

The state's incumbent At-Large Rep. Mary Peltola, a Democrat, is running a tight race for reelection against against Republican Nick Begich and two smaller-profile candidates.

Peltola is one of the most vulnerable House Democrats, and has voted alongside Republicans on some hot-button issues, including border policy. She is the first Democrat the National Rifle Association has endorsed since 2020.

