California 2024 live election results

Voters in California head to the polls on Nov. 5, casting their ballot in the presidential race and crucial House races, as well as a Senate campaign. California is the home state of Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

The state’s winner will receive its 54 electoral votes.

California polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time, with universal mail-in voting.

State significance

California is a consistent Democratic stronghold, having won the state's Electoral College votes in every election since 1988. President Joe Biden won the state by nearly 30 points in 2020, and Harris has experience winning in California -- twice to become attorney general and once to become senator.

Democrats lost two close House races in the 2022 election, which helped Republicans secure a House majority in the 118th Congress. Democrats are targeting the seats of GOP Reps. Young Kim, Michelle Steel, Ken Calvert and Mike Garcia, as well as David Valadao and John Duarte, all of whom represent districts that Biden won in 2020.

Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff is widely expected to defeat Republican candidate Steve Garvey, a former baseball player for the Los Angeles Dodgers, and become California’s junior senator. Schiff and Garvey defeated Democratic Reps. Katie Porter and Barbara Lee in the race’s primary.

Several notable ballot initiatives will be on the ballot, testing the ideological bent of the state. One would repeal the 2008 initiative known as Proposition 8, which removed a right to same-sex marriage, and establish a right to marry.

