Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to endorse Bernie Sanders

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the progressive firebrand whose 2018 New York Democratic congressional primary victory kickstarted a wave of liberal successes across the country, will endorse Sen. Bernie Sanders' presidential bid, multiple sources confirmed to ABC News, a major triumph for the senator as he seeks to reinvigorate his campaign in the aftermath of a heart attack and slipping poll numbers.

Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is expected to join Sanders, I-Vt., at what the senator's campaign is calling a "Bernie's Back Rally" in New York City this weekend. The event is scheduled at a park adjoining the East River, just miles from the congresswoman's Queens district. News of the endorsement first was reported by the Washington Post.

The support of Ocasio-Cortez, who worked as an organizer for Sanders' 2016 campaign, is a win for him over Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., whom the representative also was believed to be considering for an endorsement, as the pair jockeys for position within the progressive flank of the Democratic presidential field.

Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Sanders also was endorsed by Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., late Wednesday evening. Omar, a fellow liberal and close friend of Ocasio-Cortez's, at times has attracted the ire of President Donald Trump, who in responding to some of her comments helped made her a household name.

"I have had the opportunity to work with Bernie Sanders up close on major policy initiatives," Omar said in a statement, referencing the pair's work on canceling student debt and expanding school meals. "I have seen the values that motivate him -- and his commitment to building a movement that represents marginalized communities across this country."

"Ilhan is a leader of strength and courage," Sanders said in a statement of his own. "She will not back down from a fight with billionaires and the world’s most powerful corporations to transform our country so it works for all of us. I’m proud of what we’ve done in Congress, and together we will build a multiracial working class coalition to win the White House."

Sanders' New York event will be his first major rally after suffering a heart attack while campaigning in Nevada two weeks ago. In the interim, the senator has fielded questions about the viability of his campaign, as the health issue cropped up at a time during which he has slid to third place, behind Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden, in most national and early-state polls.