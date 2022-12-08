Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez under ethics investigation for unclear reasons

The Democrat's office said they're confident "this matter will be dismissed.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is under investigation by the House Ethics Committee, its acting chairwoman and active ranking member said in a statement on Wednesday.

Reps. Susan Wild, D-Pa., and Michael Guest, R-Miss., did not specify what the investigation entails but said the panel will "announce its course of action" in the next Congress.

The committee, which could dismiss the matter, is extending it into 2023 and noted that its statement on the probe "does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred."

Leaving the House after votes on Wednesday, Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said she was "fully participating" with the committee.

File image of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaking in front of the U.S. Capitol on July 28, 2022 in Washington, D.C. Nathan Posner/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images, FILE

Ocasio-Cortez's office said in a subsequent statement that she "has always taken ethics incredibly seriously, refusing any donations from lobbyists, corporations, or other special interests. We are confident that this matter will be dismissed."

According to the committee statement, members first received the matter from the Office of Congressional Ethics in June.

While it remains unclear what prompted the investigation, the conservative American Accountability Foundation previously filed a complaint that the Office of Congressional Ethics should investigate Ocasio-Cortez for allegedly "accepting an impermissible gift to attend the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala" last year.