Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reacts to Ted Cruz's tweet on GameStop: 'You almost had me murdered' Cruz tweeted that he "fully" agreed with AOC's take on Robinhood's decision.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has made it clear she has no interest in working with Ted Cruz.

The House representative from New York tweeted Thursday that she disagreed with Robinhood's decision to abruptly stop transactions of GameStop stock following the company's Reddit-inspired rise.

Ocasio-Cortez described the decision as "unacceptable" and said she would support a hearing by the U.S. House Committee on Financial Services.

Cruz then replied to Ocasio-Cortez's tweet, saying he agreed with her take on the latest development in the GameStop saga.

The Texas senator's response incited an angrier one from Ocasio-Cortez, who said that while she would be happy to work with Republicans on the issue where there’s "common ground" she would not work with one who "almost" had her "murdered" amid the Capitol riots. A Capitol rioter who allegedly tweeted that he wanted to "assassinate" Ocasio-Cortez is facing five federal charges.

"In the meantime if you want to help, you can resign," she wrote.

Ocasio-Cortez has criticized Cruz for objecting to the Electoral College certification of President Joe Biden's victory on Jan. 6 -- the pretense for the rally that turned into the siege of the U.S. Capitol -- despite no substantiated evidence of voter fraud.

In another tweet, Ocasio-Cortez criticized remarks Cruz has made about "moving on" from the insurrection on Jan. 6, saying that accountability is still needed.

"We need accountability, and that includes a new Senator from Texas," she wrote.

Thursday wasn't the first time Cruz agreed with a stance Ocasio-Cortez has taken on Twitter.

In May 2019, Cruz agreed with a tweet Ocasio-Cortez wrote about banning former members of Congress becoming lobbyists after leaving office. Days later, he agreed with Ocasio-Cortez's tweet about making birth control available over-the-counter.

In both instances, Cruz offered to work with Ocasio-Cortez. While she did not publicly respond to Cruz's offer, she told ABC News' then-Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl that their teams were "in communication."

The two have also sparred on the social media platform previously.

In February 2020, when Ocasio-Cortez criticized former President Donald Trump's decision to put then-Vice President Mike Pence in charge of the COVID-19 task force, Cruz attempted to mock Ocasio-Cortez's own scientific knowledge.

Ocasio-Cortez then fired back with some insults of her own, stating that she holds awards from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Lincoln Laboratory for accomplishments in microbiology.

The Senate is gearing up to hold an impeachment trial for Trump next month on the charge of "incitement of insurrection."