These Americans told our pollsters Trump is a fascist. They’ll still vote for him

While almost half the country sees former President Donald Trump as a fascist, according to a new ABC News/Ipsos poll published Friday, some who believe that say they'll still vote for him.

Among registered voters who regard Trump as a fascist, 8% support him regardless, the poll found.

This comes just days after retired four-star Marine general and former chief of staff to Trump John Kelly was reported to have said Trump could fit the "general definition of a fascist" and that he had expressed a desire for generals like those that Adolf Hitler.

The poll was conducted before those headlines surfaced.

When ABC News followed up with some who answered the poll and continue to support Trump -- despite characterizing him as fascist -- many explained the revelations don't affect their voting decisions. Some expressed support for authoritarianism.

Analia, (ABC News is not using last names for privacy reasons) a 46-year-old accounting tour operator and former Democrat from Florida, explained she leans toward Trump because of his policies.

"I don't like him as the person that he chose to be, but I like his politics," she said. "But as a human being, I would never support."

When asked about an authoritarian leader, she said, "I think it's good for the country. I think we need some sort of order. I do like those kinds of things from [Trump]."

She said while people deserve freedom, a balance is necessary and society demands "certain rules" be implemented.

One woman who wished to remain anonymous -- but disclosed she also previously identified as a liberal Democrat -- agreed that Trump fits the definition of a fascist -- on a personal level.

"Personally, he's a fascist," she said. "Professionally wise, as president, I think he would do a good job."

"We can call our bosses fascist. Doesn't mean that they're not good bosses," she said.

She also said she would be fine with Trump imposing an authoritarian government, arguing that "somebody needs to impose some type of leadership."

A 21-year-old independent voter who says he leans moderate and attends St. Mary's University in Texas, told ABC News that while he does not like Trump, he prefers him as a candidate and that his being a fascist isn't disqualifying.

"It's something that I'm kind of having to look past," he said. I don't necessarily want to, but considering the candidates we have … I feel like it's something I kind of have to do."

He also expressed that he does not think Trump can impose fascism in America.

"I don't think he can actually implement it, but I do see him as at least trying," he said.

Michael, 43, is a conservative Republican from Texas. Courtesy of Michael

Forty-three-year old manufacturing manager Michael from Texas, who responded to the poll that both Trump and Harris were fascists, told ABC News that he believes both candidates are implementing policies that would take away people's freedoms.

Although he was not completely supportive of Trump, Michael explained that the ideals Trump supports align more closely with his own.

When asked about Kelly's recent comments about Trump, Michael said he was not bothered and that such information will not change his vote.

Forty-two-year old Mindy from North Carolina told ABC News Trump "definitely" fits the definition of a fascist, and responded affirmatively when asked if she supported authoritarian leadership.

Despite that, she said she doesn't think Trump would take away personal freedoms. "Kamala Harris is taking away our freedom," she argued.

A conservative Republican who works in home health care, Mindy brought up abortion and said that "it's a woman's choice for what she wants to do with her body," agreeing that she would consider herself to be "pro-choice."

At the same time, though, Mindy said she would continue to support Trump even if he were to impose restrictions on abortion.