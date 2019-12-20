Amid impeachment, Pelosi invites Trump to give State of the Union on Feb. 4, he accepts The House speaker extended the invitation to the president Friday.

Amid the impeachment battle on Capitol Hill and a potential Senate trial beginning in January, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi extended an invitation Friday to President Donald Trump to deliver the State of the Union address on Feb. 4.

A short time later, the White House issued a short statement saying the president "has accepted the Speaker's invitation."

Pelosi notes in her letter that the invitation was made "in the spirit of respecting the Constitution" that calls for a president "to give from time to time give to the Congress Information on the State of Union." It's just one of several pointed references she makes highlighting the nation's founding principles.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) talks about the remaining legislative business and the House of Representatives vote to impeach U.S. President Donald Trump during her final weekly news conference of 2019 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., December 19, 2019. Aurora Samperio/NurPhoto via Getty Images

She added that the address is meant to “ensure that balance of powers.” He would deliver the high-profile speech in the same House chamber where Democrats voted to impeach him on Wednesday and what kind of reception he would get is uncertain.

President Donald J. Trump, in front of Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) delivers his State of the Union address before members of Congress in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol February 5, 2019 in Washington, DC. Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The tension between Pelosi and Trump has grown increasingly personal, with her referring to him as a "rogue president" and Trump calling her "Crazy Nancy" and earlier this week sending her an angry letter accusing her of orchestrating an "illegal, partisan, attempt coup."

The 2019 State of the Union address placed Pelosi and Trump at odds after she asked the president to postpone the State of the Union address or deliver it in writing citing security concerns during the government shutdown. The day after, Trump withdrew permission for her and other other lawmakers to use a government aircraft as they were about to leave for an official visit to Afghanistan.