Arizona 2024 presidential preference results

The state is considered a key 2024 battleground for the general election.

Arizona is holding its presidential preference election for Republican and Democratic candidates on Tuesday.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. Early voting in the race -- which isn't, technically, a primary -- had been underway from Feb. 21 to Friday.

There are 43 Republican delegates up for grabs and 85 Democratic delegates.

State significance

Former President Donald Trump won Arizona's Republican nominating contest in 2016 and the state party canceled it in 2020 when he ran for reelection.

Trump clinched his party's nomination last week and held a commanding lead over his former GOP challengers both in Arizona and much of the rest of the country throughout the nomination fight, according to 538's polling average.

President Joe Biden, who clinched the Democratic nomination last week, too, also won his party's 2020 Arizona nominating race.

Arizona is considered a key 2024 battleground for the general election. Shifting demographics has contributed to its purple status, with Biden flipping the state from red to blue in 2020 by roughly 11,000 votes.

