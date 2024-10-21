Arizona county supervisor who delayed 2022 certification of results accepts plea deal

A Republican supervisor in Cochise County, Arizona, who was charged with multiple felonies last year for delaying certification of the 2022 midterm election has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge.

Peggy Judd declined to certify the 2022 midterm elections with another Republican supervisor, Thomas Crosby, citing baseless concerns about voting systems. The two initially pleaded not guilty in December. Crosby's case is still ongoing.

"Mrs. Judd acknowledged that she failed to canvass the election as required by law and agreed to plead guilty to Failure or Refusal to Perform Duty by an Election Officer, a Class 3 misdemeanor," Attorney General Kris Mayes said in a statement.

Judd, who did not respond to ABC News' request for comment, will be sentenced to unsupervised probation for 90 days and pay a maximum fine of $500, according to the plea deal.

A man walks out after casting his vote at the American Legion in Tombstone, Ariz. on November 3, 2020. Ariana Drehsler/AFP via Getty Images

"Any attempt to interfere with elections in Arizona will not be tolerated. My office will continue to pursue justice and ensure that anyone who undermines our electoral system is held accountable," said Mayes. "Today's plea agreement and sentencing should serve as a strong reminder that I will not hesitate to use every tool available to uphold the rule of law and protect the integrity of Arizona's elections."

In the latest installment of "Protecting Your Vote," ABC News' Terry Moran examined the issue of election certification by county officials, which has emerged as a potential flashpoint in closely contested races.

All 50 states make election certification by county officials a mandatory part of their job to prevent local partisan politicians from meddling in election results. Election disputes, which frequently arise, are typically resolved through audits, recounts and the courts.

"It may seem odd to people that [the county officials] who are certifying the election aren't necessarily the ones that investigate all the things that happened in the election," said Sean Morales-Doyle, a voting rights expert at the Brennan Center for Justice, a nonprofit think tank. "But that's just not their job."