Bernie Sanders stumps in Michigan as progressives eye another upset

Bernie Sanders is returning to the state of Michigan, the place that re-vamped his long-shot 2016 presidential campaign, hoping to boost 33-year-old Abdul El-Sayed, who is running an underdog campaign himself to capture the Democratic nomination in this year's Michigan gubernatorial race.

Sanders is joining El-Sayed for two rallies, the first at the Cobo Center in downtown Detroit, and the second in the town of Ypsilanti, 30 minutes west of the Motor City.

The push from Sanders for El-Sayed comes just days before Michigan Democrats settle one of the most contentious primary battles of this midterm season, as they try to wrest control of the governor's mansion back from GOP control after eight years under Republican Gov. Rick Snyder. El-Sayed, 33, would be the nation's first Muslim governor if elected in November, but has consistently trailed former Michigan state Senate leader Gretchen Whitmer throughout the primary.

Sanders' visit also comes a week after El-Sayed was joined on the campaign trail by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, another political rookie who just over a month ago unseated one of the highest ranking Democrats in Congress in Rep. Joe Crowley of Queens.

Mario Tama/Getty Images, FILE

El-Sayed said he is "honored" and "humbled" to have Sanders' support in the race, saying in a statement prior to Sunday's rallies that it's a sign the Vermont Senator "recognized that there is only one progressive running for Governor of Michigan."

Tuesday's Democratic primary in Michigan will be another key benchmark of the success the progressive wing of the Democratic Party is having in ousting so-called "establishment" figures like Whitmer, who emphasizes her experience in the state legislature on issues like Medicaid expansion and raising the minimum wage.

Whitmer also has the backing of powerful labor groups in the state like the United Auto Workers (UAW), and most of the state's elected officials have put their weight behind her campaign.

Paul Sancya/AP, FILE

El-Sayed has tried to use Whitmer's ties to the insurance industry, and the fact that her father is a former executive at Blue Cross Blue Shield, as evidence that she is a politician controlled by "corporate interests, and his frenetic and prolific campaigning in the race's final days has kept the race competitive.

Also in the mix is Shri Thanedar, an eccentric businessman who has poured $10 million of his own money into his campaign in an attempt to claim the "outsider" mantle that was a cornerstone of Ocasio-Cortez's and many other victorious Democrats' campaigns this cycle.

All three candidates have quarreled in recent days over corporate donations to their campaigns, a sign of the importance these candidates and Democrats across the country are assigning to progressive purity in all aspects of their campaigns.

Republicans in Michigan have also been fighting a fierce primary battle. The race has come down to the state's Attorney General Bill Schuette and Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley. Calley, who has the backing of Governor Snyder, has accused Schuette, who has the endorsement of President Donald Trump, of breaking the law by having staffers sign off on private real estate documents.

Pool via AP, FILE

Democrats have also accused Schuette of engaging in a "pattern of corruption" during his time as Michigan's top cop after e-mails appeared to show him and his staffers using state time to discuss "presidential politics," according to a report from the Detroit Free Press.

"It’s part of a pattern of corruption stretching across his entire tenure. He just can’t seem to help himself. Michigan deserves a governor committed to serving Michiganders’ interests before misusing state resources to help himself and his cronies," Democratic Governors Association (DGA) Deputy Communications Director David Turner said in a statement last week.