Biden to accept nomination for president, closing out Day 4 of Democratic National Convention Biden will formally accept his party's nomination from Wilmington, Delaware.

In his third campaign for president, former Vice President Joe Biden -- who found his "comeback kid" moment in South Carolina on this year's primary trail -- will formally accept the Democratic Party's nomination for president in a speech Thursday -- 33 years after he made his first bid for the White House.

Under day four's theme of an "America's Promise," Biden will finally assume center stage at the Chase Center in Delaware -- more than 800 miles away from Milwaukee, where the speech was slated to take place in person before the coronavirus pandemic upended the committee's plans and forced a shift to a mostly virtual format.

Thursday is the Democrats' last night to make their case in primetime before Republicans take the spotlight next week and President Donald Trump accepts his party's nomination from the White House.

"Being president doesn't change who you are, it reveals who you are," the Democratic National Committee said in a release. "On the final night of the convention, we will hear from those who can speak to Joe Biden's leadership and character. Joe Biden will speak about his vision for uniting America to move us forward out of constant chaos and crisis, and for delivering on that promise for all."

Thursday's primetime programming includes speeches from four of Biden's former opponents in the race for the Democratic nomination -- Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg and Andrew Yang -- along with two officials who were on his shortlist for running mate: Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

While Trump has slammed Democrats this week for airing pre-taped DNC speeches, Biden said he doubts the party will ever return to conventions of the past, deeming the new format provoked by the pandemic landscape "inclusive," "creative" and "a template for the future."

Thursday's lineup of speakers:

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.

Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg

California Gov. Gavin Newsom

Atlanta, Georgia, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms

Sen.Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill.

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.

Andrew Yang

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg

Former Vice President Joe Biden

With performances from:

The Chicks

John Legend and Common

