Biden announces 'all-of-America sprint' to get more vaccinated by July Fourth

He said the goal was "a summer of freedom."

President Joe Biden on Wednesday declared June a "national month of action" to mobilize even more Americans to get vaccinated by July Fourth, in order to enjoy what he called "a summer of freedom."

With the help of vaccinations, Biden, said, Americans are headed into a summer vastly different from last year.

"A summer of freedom. A summer of joy. A summer of get-togethers and celebrations. An all American summer that this country deserves after a long, long, dark winter that we've all endured," he said.

"It’s clearer than ever: the more people we get vaccinated, the more success we’re gonna have in our fight against this virus," Biden began, speaking in front of a blue backdrop reading, "we can do this."

He said the country needs to be "free from fear this fall."

He also sent a warning.

"For all the progress we're making as a country, if you're unvaccinated, you are still at risk of getting seriously ill or dying or spreading disease to others," he continued.

Independence Day is the deadline Biden set last month for the country to have at least 70% of adults having received at least one shot.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will launch a nationwide tour to reach those who still need vaccinations with Harris' travel anchored in the South and Midwest, according to the White House.

Four of the nation’s largest child care providers -- KinderCare, Learning Care Group, the YMCA and Bright Horizona -- will offer free child care to all parents and caregivers getting vaccinated or recovering from a shot from now until July Fourth.

The Department of Health and Human Services is also issuing new guidance that encourages states to use child care funding leftover from the American Rescue Plan to provide financial incentives to local child care providers who adopt the same policy.

Starting next week, pharmacies across the country, including Albertsons, CVS, Rite-Aid and Walgreens, will stay open late every Friday in June and offer vaccine services throughout the night.

The Biden administration also is organizing community canvassing, phone banking and text banking, as well as launching a new initiative to engage Black-owned barbershops and beauty salons to boost vaccinations at a community level. America's mayors are joining the effort by launching a competition to see which city can grow its vaccination rate the most by July Fourth, among other incentives.

Nearly 63% of American adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 135 million Americans are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The U.S. still needs to vaccinate roughly 20 million adults in the next month to reach Biden's 70% goal by July Fourth.

On track with Biden's approach, Anheuser-Busch, the national brewer that produces Budweiser, announced Tuesday it will hold its "biggest beer giveaway ever." If 70% of adults are partially vaccinated by Biden's deadline, Anheuser-Busch says it "will buy America's next round of beer, seltzer, non-alcoholic beverage or other A-B product."

However, there is some fine print on the incentive. A person must create an account and upload a photo of "your favorite place to grab a beer." Then, the first 200,000 submissions will get a $5 reward.

Still, the move builds on other public and private-sector partnerships the White House has formed with the goal of ramping up vaccinations and combatting vaccine hesitancy. Biden's COVID-19 task force last month also announced a partnership with dating apps to encourage single Americans to flaunt their vaccination status.

Other examples of private sector initiatives recently launched include Major League Baseball teams offering on-site vaccinations at games and give free tickets to those who get vaccinated and United Airlines' sweepstakes to win a year of free flights.

Despite the promise of plane tickets and gift cards, among other perks, Biden's remarks also come as the pace of vaccinations slow in the U.S. In the last week, the country saw a 30% decrease in doses administered per day. Unvaccinated Americans are still leaving tens of millions of unused doses for COVID-19 sitting on the shelves with federal officials telling governors last week that some 53 million doses were still available to order.

To make sure the surplus doesn't go unused, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday the U.S. will announce its plan to distribute 80 million vaccines overseas in the next two weeks.

Some states have taken matters into their own hands and proven incentives can work. Maryland, Delaware, New York and Kentucky have instituted their own versions of cash lotteries to incentivize people to get vaccinated, after, in Ohio, vaccination rates jumped 33% the week after the state announced its $1 million Vax-a-Million lottery, according to an Associated Press analysis.

As of last month, all American adults are eligible for vaccines, and three have been authorized by the Food and Drug Administration for use. Vaccination rates widely vary from state to state with Vermont and Maine having the highest rates and Mississippi and Alabama having the lowest, according to the CDC. At least 12 states -- many of them located in the Northeast -- had inoculated more than 70% of their adult population with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday evening.

ABC News' Ben Gittleson, Anne Flaherty, Katherine Faulders and Erin Shumaker contributed to this report.