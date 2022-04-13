Biden announces $800M in new military aid for Ukraine

The White House said the aid includes the transfer of additional helicopters.

Following a call with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President Joe Biden announced Wednesday his administration is authorizing an additional $800 million for weapons, ammunition, and other security assistance to Ukraine.

Noting that Russia is preparing to focus its invasion in the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine, Biden said in a statement the U.S. would continue to "provide Ukraine with the capabilities to defend itself."

"This new package of assistance will contain many of the highly effective weapons systems we have already provided and new capabilities tailored to the wider assault we expect Russia to launch in eastern Ukraine. These new capabilities include artillery systems, artillery rounds, and armored personnel carriers," Biden said.

"I have also approved the transfer of additional helicopters. In addition, we continue to facilitate the transfer of significant capabilities from our Allies and partners around the world," he added.

The new aid comes after Biden called Russia's action's in Ukraine "genocide" for the first time and as Zelenskyy warns Putin could use chemical weapons in Ukraine.

