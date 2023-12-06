Biden calls on Congress to urgently approve Ukraine aid, says 'can't let Putin win'

President Joe Biden on Wednesday called on Congress to urgently approve a stalled package of aid to Ukraine, hours before a planned key Senate procedural vote that Republicans are vowing to block, demanding changes to U.S. border security policy.

"The Congress has to uphold the national security needs of the United States. And quite frankly, of our partners as well," he said, speaking from the White House, saying lawmakers had to act before the holiday break.

"Republicans in Congress has are willing to give [Russian President Vladimir] Putin the greatest gift he could hope for, and abandon our global leadership, not just Ukraine," he said.

"We can't let Putin win," he said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.