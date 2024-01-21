Biden campaign dismisses 3rd-party and No Labels threat in 2024: Voters won't be 'fooled'

President Joe Biden's campaign is dismissing threats that a third-party candidacy, like a potential No Labels "unity" ticket, could siphon crucial votes from him in a close election in November, arguing that voters won't be "fooled" by those candidates.

"At the end of the day, there's only going to be two parties that have an ability to get to 270 electoral votes and that's going to be Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee and whoever emerges from the extreme Republican primary that's going on right now," Quentin Fulks, the Biden campaign's deputy manager, told ABC News "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz on Sunday.

"So, you know, look, we're gonna stay focused on the issues and make this about freedom and democracy," Fulks continued. "The Americans that have the most at stake understand that and they're not going to be fooled by anything else."

