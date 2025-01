The White House said he'll give the address on Wednesday night.

Biden to give prime-time farewell address to nation

President Joe Biden will give his farewell address to the nation in prime time on Wednesday, Jan. 15, the White House announced Friday.

He will speak at 8 p.m. ET from the Oval Office.

President Joe Biden makes a statement on the latest developments in New Orleans from Camp David, Md., Jan. 1, 2025. Susan Walsh/AP

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.