Up to Hamas now, Biden says, announcing US-brokered Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire deal

Biden said the agreement will go into effect in Lebanon early Wednesday.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday celebrated the acceptance of a ceasefire deal brokered by the United States to end the "devastating conflict" between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah after more than a year of fighting.

Biden, in remarks delivered from the White House Rose Garden, said he had just spoken to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

"Under the deal reached today, effective at 4 a.m. tomorrow local time, the fighting across the Lebanese-Israeli border will end. Will end. This is designed to be a permanent cessation of hostilities," Biden said.

Biden said over the next 60 days, Israel will gradually withdraw its forces and Lebanon's military will deploy to take control of their territory. Hezbollah, he said, will not be allowed to rebuild infrastructure or threaten the security of Israel.

Biden said civilians on both sides "will soon be able to safely return to their communities, and begin to rebuild their homes or schools, their farms, their businesses, and their very lives."

Lebanon's Mikati recently said more than 1 million people had been forced from their homes due to Israel's offensive. Roughly 60,000 Israelis have been displaced from near Israel's northern border over the past year.

"We're determined this conflict will not be just another cycle of violence," Biden said, "and so the United States, with the full support of France and our other allies, has pledged to work with Israel and Lebanon to ensure that this arrangement is fully implemented."

President Joe Biden speaks about a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, in the Rose Garden of the White House, Nov. 26, 2024, in Washington. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Israel's Netanyahu on Tuesday officially recommended the country's security cabinet agree to a ceasefire deal. The cabinet approved the proposal by a majority of 10 ministers to one.

In a video address, Netanyahu said he was doing so now for several reasons: so Israel can focus on the threat posed by Iran; to give the military time to rest and refill its stockpile; and to isolate Hamas.

Netanyahu said how long the ceasefire would last depends on what happens in Lebanon. He warned that any "violation" of the agreement would be met with a forceful response from Israeli forces.

Biden, too, said if Hezbollah or any other entity broke the terms and threatened Israel that Israel "retains the right to self-defense."

Switching gears to Gaza, Biden said Palestinians also "deserve an end to the fighting" that's plagued the strip since Hamas' terror attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

"Far too many civilians in Gaza have suffered far too much, and Hamas has refused for months and months to negotiate a good faith cease fire, and a hostage deal," Biden said. "And so now, Hamas has a choice to make. Their only way out is to release the hostages, including American citizens, which they hold. In the process, bring an end to the fighting which would make possible a surge of humanitarian relief."

U.S. President Joe Biden crosses his fingers in response to a question on if he would get a ceasefire in Gaza by the end of his term, after delivering remarks from the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Nov. 26, 2024. Nathan Howard/Reuters

Biden said in the coming days, the U.S. will make another "push" for a ceasefire deal in Gaza along with Turkey, Egypt, Qatar and Israel.

The Israel-Hezbollah agreement, he argued, was a reminder "peace is possible."

"Today's announcement brings us closer to realizing the affirmative agenda that have been pushing forward during my entire presidency, a vision for the future of the Middle East, where it’s at peace and prosperous and integrated across borders," he said.

Asked by a reporter as he stepped away from the podium if he would get a ceasefire in Gaza before leaving office, Biden replied: "I think so. I hope so. I'm praying."