Biden to meet with European allies about Ukraine as US considers sending troops to region

His administration considered sending more U.S. troops to the region.

President Joe Biden planned to hold a video call with European allies on Monday as Western nations warned the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine remained high and his administration considered sending more U.S. troops to the region.

Biden planned to hold a secure call at 3 p.m. with the leaders of the European Commission, European Council, NATO, France, Germany, Italy, Poland and the United Kingdom, according to the White House.

Biden's administration has developed a range of options as it seeks to reassure European allies while deterring Russia, including sending more U.S. troops to the region, a U.S. official told ABC News. But the official stressed that "no decisions have been made" yet.

On Monday, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security warned that the U.S. response to a possible Russian invasion could result in a cyberattack launched against the U.S. by the Russian government or its proxies.

The New York Times, citing unnamed Biden administration officials, reported Sunday that over the weekend, senior Pentagon officials presented the president several options about moving American military assets closer to Russia.

One choice, the Times reported, involved sending 1,000 to 5,000 American troops to Eastern European countries.

A senior Russian member of parliament on Monday said Russia would "give a relevant response to the escalating threats," in response to the Times' article.

"Obviously, Russia will not let such actions slide," Andrei Kartapolov, the chairman of the State Duma Defense Committee, said.

The White House declined to confirm the Times' report. The president met with national security advisers on Saturday while he was at Camp David, the White House said.

Biden, though, has publicly threatened to send more troops to eastern Europe if Russia's President Vladimir Putin escalated the situation militarily.

"We're going to actually increase troop presence in Poland, in Romania, et cetera, if in fact he moves, because we have a sacred obligation in Article 5 to defend those countries," Biden said Wednesday, referring to the principle of collective defense enshrined in the NATO treaty.

NATO on Monday outlined several steps that its member nations had taken to deter Russia from invading, including deploying troops and ships.

The Kremlin, which has denied Russia plans to invade Ukraine, said Monday that NATO's latest statement about deployments "leads to the further escalation of tensions."

"Please note that all of that is not happening because of what we, Russia, do," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. "This is happening because of the actions of NATO and the United States and the information they release."

On Sunday, the State Department Department ordered diplomats' families Sunday afternoon to depart the U.S. embassy in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, amid heightened fears of a Russian attack on the country.

In an updated travel advisory issued later Sunday, the State Department confirmed the drawdown and urged U.S. citizens in Ukraine to consider departing the country now using commercial flights.

ABC News' Luis Martinez, Matt Seyler, Justin Gomez, Conor Finnegan, Tanya Stukalova, Patrick Reevell and Cindy Smith contributed to this report.