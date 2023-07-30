Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., said Sunday that President Joe Biden would never consider a pardon for his son Hunter Biden after a plea deal that the younger Biden agreed to on tax and gun charges fell apart last week.

"I don't think there's any chance that President Biden is going to do that, unlike his predecessor, who pardoned all of his friends and anyone who had any access to him," Goldman told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl, referring to former President Donald Trump. (Trump has defended his grants of clemency, claiming some people were mistreated.)

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said last week the president would not consider a pardon, but the president himself has not said anything on the matter.

On "This Week," Goldman defended how the White House has handled the ongoing federal investigation into Hunter Biden, who last week pleaded not guilty to tax charges.

"President Biden has restored the integrity of the Department of Justice," Goldman said. "And I think you see that in this case, where he kept on, and [Attorney General] Merrick Garland kept on, a Trump-appointed U.S. attorney to investigate the president's son -- if there is not an indication of the independence of the Department of Justice beyond that, I don't know what we could look for."

