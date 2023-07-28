Timeline: Special counsel's probe into Trump's handling of classified documents

Trump is the first former U.S. president to face criminal charges.

Special counsel Jack Smith has filed additional charges against former President Donald Trump and his aide Walt Nauta and added a new defendant to Smith’s case over Trump's handling of classified documents after leaving office in early 2021.

The superseding indictment adds a new count charging Trump with willful retention of national defense information.

Carlos De Oliveira, a Trump Organization worker who sources tell ABC News is the head of maintenance at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, was added to the obstruction conspiracy charges. Prosecutors allege he conspired to delete security footage from Mar-a-Lago as federal officials were investigating the retention of the classified documents.

Here is how the latest charges came about.

June 22, 2022

After observing security footage near the storage room in which classified information was found, the Justice Department sent Trump's lawyers a draft grand jury subpoena for some security footage from cameras near the storage room at Mar-a-Lago, Trump's Florida club and residence.

June 23, 2022

Trump and De Oliveira spoke on the phone for 24 minutes, according to the indictment.

June 24, 2022

The Justice Department sent Trump's legal team the final grand jury subpoena for "[a]ny and all surveillance records, videos, images, photographs and/or CCTV from internal cameras" including the floor of the storage room from Jan. 10-June 24, 2022.

According to the superseding indictment, later that day, Nauta was told by a coworker that Trump wanted to see him. Less than two hours later, Nauta was changing his travel schedule to go to Palm Beach, Florida instead of meeting up with Trump in Illinois the next day as had been planned.

Nauta provided inconsistent reasons for the change in travel plans to his colleagues, texting a secret service agent he had to check on a family member in Florida, texting the same agent the following morning that he was in Florida working, the indictment says.

Nauta and De Oliveira were also in touch that day with each other and an unnamed employee who was identified by Smith's office as the Director of Information Technology at Mar-a-Lago. The messages among the three were largely focused on checking their work availability, the indictment says.

June 25, 2022

On Saturday, June 25, 2022, De Oliveria spoke with an unnamed Mar-a-Lago employee who was identified in Smith's indictment as a valet attendant, informing the valet Nauta would be coming down from Bedminster, New Jersey. De Oliveria asked the Mar-a-Lago employee to "not tell anyone" and that Nauta's visit was "to remain secret," according to the indictment.

De Oliveria shared with the Mar-a-Lago employee that Nauta wanted to speak with Mar-a-Lago's director of IT to see "how long camera footage was stored," said the indictment.

Shortly after arriving in Palm Beach, Florida, Saturday evening, Nauta met with De Oliveria at Mar-a-Lago where they went to the security booth, where surveillance video is displayed on monitors. They "walked with a flashlight through the tunnel where the storage room was located, and observed and pointed out surveillance cameras," the indictment said.

June 27, 2022

Shortly before 10 a.m. Monday morning, De Oliveria walked to the IT office where the director of information technology was working with another employee, who requested the director of information to walk away so they "could talk," the indictment says.

De Oliveria and the employee left the IT office and walked through a basement tunnel into a small room known as the "audio closet" near the white and gold ballroom. Once inside, the indictment alleges De Oliveria said this conversation needs to "remain between the two of them," according to the filing.

De Oliveria asked how many days the server retains footage, to which the employee responded he believed it was "approximately 45 days."

The indictment says De Oliveria said "the boss" wanted the server deleted to which the IT employee said he wouldn't know how to do that or if he had the rights to do that. The IT employee told De Oliveria that De Oliveria would need to reach out to another employee who was supervisor of security for Trump's business organization.

The DOJ alleges De Oliveria insisted "the boss" wanted the server deleted, asking the IT employee, "What are we going to do?"

Approximately 15 minutes later, De Oliveria texted Nauta, "Hey buddy are you working today?" resulting in a phone call that lasted about one minute, the indictment says.

Around 1 p.m., Natua texted De Oliveria, who was still at Mar-a-Lago, "On my way to you."

The filing goes on to say, between 1:30 and 1:50 p.m., De Oliveria walked through bushes along the northern edge of Mar-a-Lago to meet Nauta on the adjacent property. De Oliveria then walked back to the IT office he had visited earlier in the morning and then walked again through the bushes meeting back with Nuata on the adjacent property.

At 3:55 p.m., Trump called De Oliveria and they spoke for approximately three and a half minutes, according to the indictment.

August 8, 2022

The FBI executed a search warrant at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence.

August 26, 2022

Just two weeks after the FBI found documents at Mar-a-Lago, Nauta called the IT employee, and according to the indictment, said something along the line of "someone just wants to make sure Carlos [De Oliveria] is good" the indictment says.

To which the employee allegedly responded De Oliveria is "loyal" and he would not do anything to affect his relationship with Trump.

The same day, Trump called De Oliveria assuring him he would get De Oliveria an attorney, the indictment says.