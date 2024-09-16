Biden says Secret Service 'needs more help' after apparent Trump assassination attempt

President Joe Biden said on Monday the Secret Service "needs more help" as he briefly addressed the apparent assassination attempt against Donald Trump while departing the White House.

Speaking to reporters before boarding Marine One, Biden said, "Thank God the president's OK."

"One thing I want to make clear, the [Secret] Service needs more help and I think the Congress should respond to their needs, if in fact they need more servicemen," Biden added. He said he believed the agency may need more personnel.

President Joe Biden speaks to the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sept. 16, 2024, for a trip to Wilmington, Del., and then on to Philadelphia. Mark Schiefelbein/AP

Secret Service agents accompanying Trump fired at a man armed with an AK-47-style rifle on or near the Trump International golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida on Sunday. The FBI said it was investigating the matter as a possible assassination attempt. The incident comes just two months after the former president was shot in the ear at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Trump thanked law enforcement, including the Secret Service, for keeping him safe during the incident.

Biden, in a written statement in Sunday, also commended the Secret Service and their partners "for their vigilance and their efforts to keep the former President and those around him safe" and denounced political violence.

"There is an active investigation into this incident as law enforcement gathers more details about what happened," Biden said. "As I have said many times, there is no place for political violence or for any violence ever in our country, and I have directed my team to continue to ensure that Secret Service has every resource, capability and protective measure necessary to ensure the former President’s continued safety."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.